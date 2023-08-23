Netflix to send up to 10 mystery discs in one last DVD shipment

(Ilia Burdun/Dreamstime/TNS)

Netflix has a mystery gift for its most loyal subscribers as it officially shutters its DVD-by-mail service this fall.

Have you ever subscribed to Netflix's DVD-by-mail service, ending this fall?

You voted:

The company, now primarily known as a streaming powerhouse, will give longtime U.S. customers a “finale” surprise — consisting of up to 10 extra discs, selected from a curated queue, that will be shipped on Sept. 29.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.