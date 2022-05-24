WATERTOWN — Don’t fret if a server at a new Washington Street bar and grill puts a hat on you and makes fun that you’re not a perfect customer.
Shannon M. Exford, owner of The Bad Apple Garage, just wants to make her new restaurant a fun place to go.
“Sarcasm and humor” are served up with the menu at the new bar and grill, located in a former oil change business at 1120 Washington St., she said.
Humorous signs are displayed around the bar that once was the location of garage bays for the former Fast Lube of Watertown.
The Bad Apple Garage opened on Tuesday.
The bar takes on a repair garage motif. The interior features red and white colors for a reason; they were prominently displayed on the old Fast Lube business, she said.
Miss Exford — who owns two other restaurants and bars, The Bad Apple Saloon on Arsenal Street and The Wicked Bad Apple in Glenfield — had no intentions of opening a third restaurant.
She planned on starting a catering business as a spin-off for her restaurants. But before she knew it, The Bad Apple Garage was what she ended up with.
“I guess I have to do it another way,” she said.
A friend who owns the building kept trying to get her to do something with it, she said. Miss Exford lives down the street.
The menu will be similar to her Arsenal Street restaurant and will include hamburgers, sandwiches and appetizers.
However, the main dish won’t be different variations of mac ‘n cheese, but grilled cheese sandwiches. There are daily specials.
The Big Apple Garage employs 15 workers, some whom also work at her other businesses.
The place will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to midnight on Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.