EVANS MILLS — There’s a new place in Evans Mills to make your vehicle all shiny and new.
A Splash Car Wash is opening Friday at 26426 Johnson Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
EVANS MILLS — There’s a new place in Evans Mills to make your vehicle all shiny and new.
A Splash Car Wash is opening Friday at 26426 Johnson Road.
The facility is “a ground-up car wash, outfitted with a 130-foot conveyor and 19 self-service vacuum stations,” according to the company.
The owners use the concept of washing cars on a conveyor by hand in a tunnel, according to a company website.
For the first two days it’s open, customers can get a free car wash. As part of the grand opening celebration, customers who donate to Clear Path for Veterans over the weekend will get a car wash free of charge.
Clear Path provides support to veterans and their families. It was founded in 2011 by Air Force veteran Dr. Steve Kinne, alongside his sisters, Melissa Spicer and Melinda Sorrentino. The organization’s mission is to enrich lives, tackle challenges and offer opportunities for connection, according to the company.
Splash Car Wash operates 60 locations in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
The company has started on construction on new facilities in Henrietta, Clay and Hamburg, all of which are slated to open in 2024.
The company is also continuing construction in several locations in New England.
Splash Car Wash was founded by lifelong Greenwich, Connecticut, residents Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher. In 1981, they began the chain with the purchase of Greenwich Car Wash in their hometown. After growing the business, the two owners renamed it Splash Car Wash in 1994.
Customers can visit the Splash website — splashcarwashes.com for more information.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.