New Chick-fil-A, Ollie’s opening in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops is not the only company making news about openings this week or projects that are underway in Watertown.
The Watertown Chick-fil-A in City Centre plaza, located on Western Boulevard, opens Thursday. On Nov. 9, the Ollie’s store in Stateway Plaza is moving across the street to the Price Chopper plaza.
Work began earlier this week on the new Panera Bread restaurant in the Watertown Towne Center on Route 3. It’s moving just a few hundred feet from its existing location into the former TGI Fridays, so it can add a drive-up window.
Construction also continues on building a Popeyes Louisiana Chicken at the location of a Bob Evans restaurant on Route 3, just within the town of Watertown.
Taco Bell is expected to start the approval process with the city to build a second restaurant in Watertown at State and Winthrop streets.
