Chiropractor in Canton starts up with town loan

From left, Canton Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez, Clark’s Chiropractic & Wellness owner Tyler Clark, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley. The town has provided loan assistance for the new business through its Revolving Loan Fund. Provided photo

CANTON — A new chiropractic business, Clark’s Chiropractic & Wellness, is settling in Canton.

Through the Economic Development Office, the town is providing loan assistance to Tyler Clark for the business at 3 Remington Ave., Suite 5.

“My vision is to provide the best chiropractic care I can for the people of Canton and the surrounding area,” Mr. Clark said in a statement. “I would like to improve not only their overall health, but would like to keep people out of pain the best I can.”

Mr. Clark, a Canton native and Hugh C. Williams High School graduate, earned his Doctor of Chiropractic in July 2018 from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, and a master’s degree in nutrition the same year.

The town’s Revolving Loan Fund is designed to assist small businesses with capital for startups or expansion. Eligible borrowers include private for-profit and nonprofit business organizations with 10 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, and a principal place of business located in the town.

For more information or to request an application, contact Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez at lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.

For more information about Clark’s Chiropractic & Wellness, visit clarkschiro.com.

