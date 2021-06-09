CANTON — A new chiropractic business, Clark’s Chiropractic & Wellness, is settling in Canton.
Through the Economic Development Office, the town is providing loan assistance to Tyler Clark for the business at 3 Remington Ave., Suite 5.
“My vision is to provide the best chiropractic care I can for the people of Canton and the surrounding area,” Mr. Clark said in a statement. “I would like to improve not only their overall health, but would like to keep people out of pain the best I can.”
Mr. Clark, a Canton native and Hugh C. Williams High School graduate, earned his Doctor of Chiropractic in July 2018 from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, and a master’s degree in nutrition the same year.
The town’s Revolving Loan Fund is designed to assist small businesses with capital for startups or expansion. Eligible borrowers include private for-profit and nonprofit business organizations with 10 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, and a principal place of business located in the town.
For more information or to request an application, contact Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez at lrodriguez@cantonny.gov.
For more information about Clark’s Chiropractic & Wellness, visit clarkschiro.com.
