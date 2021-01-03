MASSENA — New contractors will be sought to complete roofing work as part of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project.
The contract is being closed out for the current roofing contractor who was unable to complete work this past summer. The contract had been awarded to Elmer W. Davis, Inc. for $3,754,700.
“We did meet this morning with our roofing contractor to resolve their contract. We informally informed them that we are going to be basically closing out their contract. We’d like to close out their contract (through a change order),” James Francesconi, senior project manager for C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, told board of education members.
He said they were in the negotiating phases right now to try and close out the contract.
He had informed the board during its October meeting that roofing work that was scheduled to be completed at Madison Elementary School had been pushed back to next summer. He said manpower issues and rain delays earlier in the summer played a role in causing the roofing work to get behind schedule.
Roof replacement was completed at Jefferson Elementary School in late summer, and will continue at Madison, as well as Nightengale Elementary School next summer. Because the roofs at Massena Central High School and J.W. Leary Junior High School are under warranty, there will only be select work to address problem areas.
Mr. Francesconi said his company plans to rebid the roofing work as two smaller contracts “to try and entice a couple more roofing contractors to bid the work for next summer. Hopefully we’ll get two contractors versus just one. We’re hopeful that will draw the required manpower that we need to get the work done timely for next summer.”
The capital project has been broken into three phases. Phase two will take place in summer 2021 and phase three will wrap up the project in summer 2022. The state Education Department has received the district’s submission for phase two work, and the expedited review is being done by a third party. That process should take about four weeks, allowing the district to go out for bids in February for summer 2021 work.
Phase two will include work at all of the elementary schools, site work and masonry restoration at the district’s Shared Transportation Facility, and site work, masonry restoration and boiler room replacement at the high school.
Phase three is currently in the design phase. The timeline calls for submission of phase three paperwork to the state Education Department in February 2021. The current expedited review time is four weeks, but a standard review could take six to eight weeks. It would go out to public bid in April 2021 or later, with construction starting in summer 2022.
Phase three will include the remaining scope of work at the high school, as well as work at the junior high, Central Administration Building, and remaining mechanical and electrical work at the Shared Transportation Facility.
