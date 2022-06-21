WATERTOWN — A new clothing store is opening in the former City Trends apparel shop at 112 Court St.
Matthew R. Soluri will run Hard Life in the building where his girlfriend’s mother owned and operated City Trends for years.
City Trends closed during the pandemic, and the storefront became available.
“I took the spot,” he said.
Mr. Soluri’s store will sell the same type of inventory that City Trends offered, he said.
Both men’s and women’s clothing, jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry and watches will be sold.
He plans to open the store on Friday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays.
He and his girlfriend, Elisa S. Pesa, will work in the shop. They hope to add employees in the future.
He also hopes to eventually sell his own clothing line that he would design.
If he moves ahead with those plans, Mr. Soluri would find a manufacturer to make the clothing, he said.
