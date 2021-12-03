MORRISTOWN — Morristown’s Dollar General is open for business.
Located at 3712 State Highway 37, the new store officially opened on Nov. 22 joining locations in Ogdensburg, Hammond, Heuvelton, Gouverneur, Canton, Waddington, Massena, Madrid, Colton, Norwood, Harrisville and Hopkinton in St. Lawrence County.
“DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of ‘Serving Others.’ In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Morristown location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection,” stated a press release on the store’s opening.
Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Morristown community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Morristown store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of the new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
The press release states that Dollar General strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it calls home and points to its support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
“The addition of the Morristown store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education,” it read.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
As of July 30, 2021, Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states across the country.
