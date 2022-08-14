LOWVILLE — “Naturally Lewis” may evolve from the brand created to market the county to entrepreneurs, industries and investors to a stand-alone nonprofit combining the staffs and programs of the county’s development organizations and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.
Brittany L. Davis, executive director of the Industrial Development Agency, said an economic development strategic planning session last fall with the IDA and the Lewis County Development Corp. boards led to the realization that their “vision and projects” needed to be streamlined.
“This whole idea of creating a new 501c3 (nonprofit organization) came up over the winter. I’ve done a lot of research around New York state around how other economic development organizations are set up and this is modeled a lot like Mohawk Valley Edge in Oneida County,” Mrs. Davis said. There are a number of development corporations and an IDA that all contract with Mohawk Valley Edge — the main marketing organization for Oneida County.
Ideally, Mrs. Davis said the new Naturally Lewis organization and restructuring will make the jumble of economic development entities, their programs and roles more clearly represented and user-friendly.
Up to this point, as the “economic development umbrella” brand for the county, programs funded or incentivized through the IDA and the LCDC have been implemented by the Naturally Lewis staff, who are funded and overseen by the IDA board and are contracted to administer programs for the LCDC.
It has been confusing to many businesses but Mrs. Davis believes the progression of Naturally Lewis into a “one-stop-shop” organization for economic development support and incentives in the county should fix the problem.
“If you are a business, all you need to know is that if you want to grow, you need services, you’re looking for a grant, you’re looking for a loan — all you need to do is come to Naturally Lewis,” she said.
Although there can’t legally be a “merger” between the new organization and the IDA or the LCDC because they each have different powers and limitations by law, the IDA staff — which Mrs. Davis said does not exist for most IDAs around the state — can be shifted to Naturally Lewis and funded through service contracts as with Mohawk Valley Edge.
The IDA and LCDC will be two partner organizations for of Naturally Lewis with tools to offer businesses instead of the agencies leading development.
The staff will continue to work on all of the existing economic development programs and grow new opportunities when and where there is need.
As a nonprofit, however, Mrs. Davis said they can be more “creative” in finding new funding streams beyond grants to keep programs going.
For the chamber of commerce, the process will be more of an absorption by Naturally Lewis rather than a merger being that it will no longer exist if all of the current plans are implemented.
The paid membership roster will migrate to Naturally Lewis in tact and the tourism promotion agency held by the chamber — branded as Adirondacks Tug Hill — will become a department of the Naturally Lewis organization with current chamber director Kristen F. Aucter at the helm.
“That will allow me to work more one-on-one with the plethora of events that currently happen around the county that just don’t get the marketing or don’t get the advertising they need to be extremely successful. It will allow me to promote their events and then work with different groups to see how we can work together to create service packages — like combining hotel stays, restaurants and destinations like orchards or festivals,” she said.
The chamber board is slated to evolve into a committee concerned with tourism, Mrs. Davis said.
Under the new entity, Mrs. Davis and Mrs. Aucter said the chamber members in every sector of the economy are expected to get more benefits for their $125 annual membership fee, including a premium level of services through the Doing Business As Lewis County program — known as DBA Lewis — that began earlier this year. The basic program will remain open to any business owner who meets application requirements.
“Our benefits have been struggling due to resources,” Mrs. Aucter said of the chamber. “It’s been a struggle to enhance the benefits when there hasn’t been increases in resources but without increasing membership fees, there’s no way to do that.”
Benefits have consisted of providing members with referrals and advertising, networking opportunities, exposure on the chamber’s website which gets about 1,200 hits monthly — up from about 90 two years ago — and as the county’s tourism promotion agency, added exposure for members in that industry.
Although Mrs. Davis and Mrs. Aucter said the restructuring plans are still in the discussion and planning stages, IDA staff members under the Naturally Lewis banner have been sharing office space with the chamber since 2019, the Naturally Lewis website has already started to reflect the new structuring plan and the newsletters for the two have been merged “to eliminate redundancy” in the information they have been providing.
“I am 100% sure this is the direction we need to go in to support our community,” Mrs. Aucter said. “I think this will be a good move for everyone involved.”
Mrs. Davis agreed.
“We’re in a really good groove and we’re looking toward the future,” she said.
As a nonprofit organization, Naturally Lewis will be obligated to have its own board of directors.
At this time, the board is expected to consist of up to 15 members including two members each from the IDA, the LCDC and current chamber boards, at least one county legislator with up to six community and business leaders to be appointed by the “membership network” absorbed from the chamber.
To get to this point, Mrs. Davis said a committee with a similar composition was formed and a number of “one-off meetings” have been held with board chairs and county representatives.
The response has been positive and supportive.
“Now we’re looking for feedback from the community and chamber members through our survey online and we plan to have a couple of public input sessions,” she said. “It’s been about six months already and it’s going to take another six to nine months to get things solidified. It’s not just something that’s been planned internally with staff.”
On Tuesday, Mrs. Davis’s 3 p.m. presentation of the restructuring plan to the county Finance and Rules Committee will be livestreamed on the Lewis County YouTube channel.
Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts on Naturally Lewis’s absorption of the chamber of commerce can do so at www.naturallylewis/news/merger.
