CANTON — A grand opening event to celebrate the new Fairfield by Marriott is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
The new 80-room hotel opened in August in the University Plaza.
Tours, giveaways, complimentary food and beverage, and a formal ribbon cutting are planned. There is no admission, but guests are encouraged to bring an item to donate the Potsdam Humane Society. Visitors will have chance to win 25,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points and other prizes.
The three-story hotel, 5955 Route 11, offers both traditional and suite-style rooms, free high-speed internet service, a conference room, a fitness center, free hot breakfast and an indoor swimming pool.
Janis Milham, the company’s senior vice president, said the new Canton hotel exemplifies a contemporary look and feel that also connects to the company’s heritage.
“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category,” she said in a prepared statement.
The hotel’s decor features a farmhouse table in the lobby and other items that reflect the hotel’s historical connection to Fairfield Farm. The farm was a cattle ranch that also served as a weekend retreat for the Marriott family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.