CANTON — The new 80-room Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites is scheduled to open Monday in the University Plaza.
The three-story hotel, 5955 Route 11, offers both traditional and suite-style rooms, free high-speed internet service, a conference room, a fitness center, free hot breakfast and an indoor swimming pool.
On Thursday, construction workers were inside the building doing finishing work and training sessions were under way for hotel staff.
The hotel is adjacent to Pizza Hut on the east side of the plaza. A fence next to the hotel’s parking lot separates the site from the plaza.
Janis Milham, the company’s senior vice president, said the new Canton hotel exemplifies a contemporary look and feel that also connects to the company’s heritage.
“Delivering both function and comfort, our new design and décor elevate the Fairfield brand, setting a new standard in the moderate tier category,” she said in a prepared statement.
The hotel’s decor features a farmhouse table in the lobby and other items that reflect the hotel’s historical connection to Fairfield Farm. The farm was a cattle ranch that also served as a weekend retreat for the Marriott family.
Photography from the Fairfield Farm serves as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms. Wood and other natural materials are featured throughout the hotel. A history wall showcases the company’s roots.
The guest rooms also feature a mobile desk, a couch, refrigerator, coffee maker and microwave.
The hotel has been under construction for the past several months. It will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Vision Hotels of Corning.
Reservations are being accepted from Sept. 1 to the summer of 2020 and can be made on the website: www.marriott.com/ogsfi
All of the rooms are already booked for two weekends — Sept. 27-29. which is St. Lawrence University’s family weekend and May 15-17, SLU’s graduation weekend.
Allison Bauer, is the hotel’s general manager.
Besides the new Fairfield, the village of Canton is also home to the Best Western University Inn, Holiday Inn Express and the Cascade Motel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.