HOUNSFIELD — The property surrounding the long-vacant Rusted Route Bar and Grill on Route 3, though now cleaned up and presentable, will not see new life as a farmers market until next year.
A plan brought forth by applicant Tim Allan of Sackets Harbor to the Jefferson County Planning Board for the market was discussed and was presented and approved at a hearing in Hounsfield on Tuesday.
Now that the proposal has been approved, Mr. Allan is free to begin the market at his discretion, but due to various health issues he is dealing with, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he has decided to wait to start the market until next year, most likely in the spring.
“I hate to do it, but I also want to do it right,” Mr. Allan said of the postponement. “It’s all good for next year, so I won’t need to go through the process of permits and approval again.”
The idea for the One More Vendor and Farmers Market came to Mr. Allan in April with the thought that more people had extra time on their hands this spring to plant and make crafts and that this location would be a safe environment for them to sell their goods.
According to Mr. Allan, there are currently enough spaces for 25 vendors in 10-by-10-foot spaces set 10 feet apart from each other on the three-acre property. The space would feature hand-washing stations and masking would be enforced on the property should mandates still require it next spring.
The plan was to hold the market from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning this week, with vendor registration beginning at 10 a.m., but times and days may change in the coming months before the market officially opens.
“I want to be ready,” Mr. Allan said of taking the coming months to plan for the market before its grand opening. “I figure if I work on it over the winter and get vendors signed up, I should be able to start it next year as soon as the weather breaks. Hopefully COVID will have also cleared up a bit more by then, too.”
Interested vendors may call Mr. Allan for more information about the new market at 315-408-5807.
