WATERTOWN — A Court Street storefront will be changing from patrons stopping in for a coffee and a Danish to choosing a new hair style and getting a facial.
The former Sweet Bean Cafe, 118 Court St., will soon be home to a new hair salon, the House of Beauty.
Jackie Anderson, who has been working in the local hair scene for the past 11 years, plans to open the business after the first of the year. She currently works at the Mint Julep Spa & Salon on State Street.
“I’ve been thinking about it for three years, just looking for the perfect location,” she said.
She’ll be leasing the 1,800 square feet of space from Neighbors of Watertown, which renovated the storefront that was most recently occupied by the coffee shop.
The modernized salon and boutique will specialize in hair cutting, coloring hair, makeup and spa services, such as massage, waxing and facials.
The business will be open five days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
On Wednesday, the Watertown Local Development Corp.’s Revolving Loan Committee approved a $30,000, 3 percent loan to the business owner to purchase equipment, furniture, inventory and for working capital. The full board will consider the loan next week.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the local development corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, suggested to Ms. Anderson that the business might be eligible for the organization’s rental assistance program, which helps start-ups get a discount on rent along Public Square.
On Wednesday, committee members also learned the former owner of the Sweet Bean Cafe, Christopher Emeanua, still owes the Watertown Trust $25,339 on a loan to the Trust.
Mr. Rutherford is trying to arrange for Mr. Emeanua, who owns a local taxi cab company, to help pay for the loan through acquiring some of Mr. Emeanua’s kitchen equipment from the coffee shop.
Last year, Mr. Emeanua closed the coffee shop after having issues with a leaky roof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.