WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy hopes to begin building new homes for two businesses in his upcoming agribusiness park in a few weeks now that he has received another required approval from local officials.
The Town Planning Board on Monday granted site plan approval for Eagle Beverage’s new 6,300 square-foot docking and distribution center, one of two companies planning to relocate to the Thousand Islands International Agribusiness Park adjacent to Jefferson-Lewis BOCES on Route 3.
The approval came with conditions, including the need for Mr. Lundy to provide elevation drawings with facade details and a stormwater pollution prevention plan that will encompass Eagle Beverage’s facility, the new retail and service center for Cazenovia Equipment Co. and an access road into the park from Route 3.
“Obviously, we’re happy, but we certainly expected that to happen,” Mr. Lundy said. “I think if all went well, we could mobilize in two to three weeks.”
The developer sought site plan approval for Eagle Beverage’s center last week, when the board provided it for Cazenovia Equipment’s almost 25,000-square-foot facility, but the lot that would house the facility lacked enough permeable space.
In order to remedy the issue, Mr. Lundy’s engineer, Patrick J. Scordo of GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying, submitted new plans for subdividing the park into seven parcels that would provide more permeable acreage to Eagle Beverage’s lot. The board approved the new subdivision Monday.
Planning board co-chair Thomas E. Boxberger said the town’s zoning enforcement officer, David Ross, will not issue permits until the stormwater plan has been provided. Mr. Scordo said he expects to have the plan and elevation drawings with facade details for both companies’ facilities ready for the board’s August meeting.
“Fantastic. It allows the developer confidence to move forward with the future tenant,” Mr. Scordo said, referring to the site plan approval for Eagle Beverage.
Mr. Lundy first announced his park in September 2017 to support and attract commercial, industrial and retail agribusinesses to the area.
The park has since expanded from 150 acres to 220 acres in Watertown and the town of Hounsfield, 70 of which would be preserved under a conservation easement.
