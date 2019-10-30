WATERTOWN — Another home for vendors and consignors to sell home furnishings, essential oils, vintage clothes and other goods year-round will open Friday in a former appliance store on Factory Street.
Patricia A. “Patty” Johnson said she has run out of space at her other indoor bazaar, State St. Market, after less than one year, but still receives calls from merchants for space. In order to satisfy the growing demand, Mrs. Johnson had the former Rowland’s Brand Source Home Appliance Center, 327 Factory St., transformed into her new market, the Urban Exchange and Consignment Center.
About 20 merchants will set up booths in Mrs. Johnson’s new market, she said, including some who have already begun lining the walls with rustic furniture and decor. Mrs. Johnson has earmarked the front of the 4,000-square-foot storefront, for consignors, merchants without leases who pay a commission for the space they occupy, and the back for vendors. She said she believes the store could house 40 merchants.
“A lot of people don’t want to be permanent vendors, but they have furniture to sell,” she said. “There’s plenty of space for consignors,” and vendors.
Indoor markets that evoke the spirit of a summer market shopping spree all year have grown in popularity in downtown Watertown.
State St. Market has about 70 merchants’ booths offering repurposed furniture, antiques, vintage clothing, baked goods and other homemade merchandise, Mrs. Johnson said, surpassing her original goal of 60 vendors. Downtown Julie Brown Marketplace on Public Square, which features vendors who sell rustic decor, hand-crocheted hats, necklaces, fudge and other goods, opened four months after State St. Market.
Kim Fraser, who owns Red Ribbon Rooster, said she plans to have a space in the market to sell vintage stereo equipment, CDs, cassettes, albums and vinyl discs. She has a booth at State St. Market, which she has to restock every week, and said she liked Mrs. Johnson’s concept for the Urban Exchange and Consignment Center.
Lisa Stacey sells antiques, Bohemian and vintage furniture and decor at her booth at State St. Market, and was setting up a booth at Mrs. Johnson’s new market Tuesday.
“There will be a few pieces in here, but not as much as I have over here,” she said. “I do so well over on State Street, and Patty and Dave are real kind people.”
Mrs. Johnson will begin leasing the space from Ferris Holdings, founded by Robert D. “Bobby” Ferris, on Nov. 1, but her landlord and son, Jacob S. “Jake” Johnson, have not sat idle as she prepared to open.
Mr. Ferris, Jefferson County legislator and owner of Big Apple Music, said he and Mr. Johnson, who also co-owns the building, according to county records, have been painting the building exterior, replacing the sheetrock and installing new flooring, carpeting, heating and air conditioning systems, among other improvements.
“(Mrs. Johnson) is a sweetheart of a lady,” Mr. Ferris said. “I’m very pleased with how the building has come out so far.”
