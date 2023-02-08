WATERTOWN — Like he does on occasion, City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey was searching on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission website Monday afternoon when he was surprised to learn a New Jersey renewable energy company is interested in developing a hydroelectric site on Sewall’s Island.
The New Jersey company, LinkPast Solutions, has filed a preliminary application with the commission to build two hydro plants on Sewall’s Island and develop recreational kayaking opportunities.
Saying he was “shocked” to learn about the company’s plans, the councilman hopes LinkPast hasn’t beaten the city to the punch and Watertown missed an opportunity.
“The city doesn’t have the vision,” he said. “We could have done the same thing. But the feeling is we’re a small city and we don’t have the money. You have to spend money to make money.”
LinkPast Solutions filed the application on Feb. 3.
Councilman Hickey brought up the New Jersey company’s plans during Monday night’s City Council meeting. It was met by a hush from city officials and council members, who were also surprised by the news.
Brian McArthur, president of LinkPast Solutions, said he decided to look into hydro because of what New York has to offer in renewable energy and its new laws passed in recent years.
“We feel it’s the right time to make a proposal,” he said.
Plans call for the New Jersey company to construct two buildings that would house the hydro plants near the site of an abandoned plant and demolish an existing dam. All that’s left of that plant is a skeleton of a building.
The company submitted an application to conduct a feasibility study of its proposal for Sewall’s Island and four other islands in the Black River, according to paperwork filed with the federal commission.
The company also would develop world-class whitewater kayak courses on both sides of Sewall’s Island.
LinkPast has also submitted a proposal to build two hydro plants at Felts Mills that would provide power for Fort Drum. The military installation will be looking for another source of energy because the biomass plant on post is slated to close in March.
Mr. McArthur mentioned that he’s familiar with the north country’s scenic beauty after attending Ithaca College for a communications degree. His father-in-law, local resident Steve Massaro, who has decades of experience in the hydro industry, also was an influence.
“Steve has talked about hydro for 15 years,” Mr. McArthur said.
Councilman Hickey was surprised to hear about Mr. McArthur’s connection with Watertown and Mr. Massaro.
Now with five employees, LinkPast Solutions began in 2018 and has been involved in “various projects” as a consultant. Mr. McArthur declined to offer more information because of confidentiality for the firm’s clients.
It takes five years to go through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission process for approval, Councilman Hickey said.
Watertown still holds the FERC license for the abandoned plant on the island. The city’s FERC license is coming up for reapplication in 2035.
As he continues to look into his plans, Mr. McArthur said he’s already started working on financing the projects but did not provide any additional information.
Despite that company’s plans, Convalt Energy — the company that plans to build a 300,000-square-foot solar panel manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport in the town of Hounsfield — has the rights to Sewall’s Island with the city.
Convalt has a one-year option to explore developing the city-owned island for hydro power.
Hari Achuthan, Convalt’s CEO and president, said Tuesday that he’s not worried about the New Jersey company’s proposal. It’s more important to “have control of the land and rights to the property,” he said.
Convalt has both, he added.
The New Jersey company will have between 12 and 16 months to prove it can develop hydro. Mr. Achuthan doesn’t believe it will be able to do that.
He’s continuing to work on a final financing package for the solar panel plant. Once that is completed, he plans to focus on hydro on the island, Mr. Achuthan said.
“I have a plan,” he said. “I always have a plan.”
As for the kayaking component of the New Jersey company’s plans, Mr. Achuthan said the company is just trying to appease the kayaking community, which opposes hydro development.
The city has its own long-range plans to redevelop another portion of the Black River for kayaking, near the Eastern Boulevard bridge, in what had been a popular kayaking spot that held national and world competitions, called the Route 3 Wave.
