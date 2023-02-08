Sewall's Island

The abandoned hydropower plant on Sewall’s Island in Watertown, seen from across the Black River near Factory Square. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Like he does on occasion, City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey was searching on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission website Monday afternoon when he was surprised to learn a New Jersey renewable energy company is interested in developing a hydroelectric site on Sewall’s Island.

The New Jersey company, LinkPast Solutions, has filed a preliminary application with the commission to build two hydro plants on Sewall’s Island and develop recreational kayaking opportunities.

