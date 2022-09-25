WATERTOWN — A jewelry store will soon be opening in the Salmon Run Mall.
WATERTOWN — A jewelry store will soon be opening in the Salmon Run Mall.
A jewelry store company that operates two chains, Rogers Enterprises, has announced that it is opening the store under its Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers banner.
The Salmon Run Mall store is scheduled to open on Nov. 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season, according to a news release from the mall.
The Ashcroft & Oak banner currently operates stores in Buffalo, as well as in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
Rogers Enterprises has been successful in growing the company in a tough retail climate by offering fine jewelry at affordable prices with exceptional guest service, according to the release.
With highly trained staff both in store and online, customers can be confident in their purchase and pleased with the value and service, jewelry chain officials said.
“We are excited to expand our brand in a growing market. Watertown is a great community and having the opportunity to grow with a fantastic retail location in Salmon Run is an honor and a privilege for us,” said Jennifer Rosser, director of marketing for Rogers Enterprises.
The company also operates under the name of Rogers & Hollands Jewelers.
Rogers Enterprises is celebrating its 112th year as the largest family-owned jeweler in the country, operating more than 70 store locations in 12 states.
Earlier this year, a Kay Jewelers store closed in the mall and reopened in the same plaza that operates the Target store on Towne Center Drive.
