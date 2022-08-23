Liquor store opens in Hopkinton near trail head

Owners Nicole M. Lafave and Jody Wenzel stand together Monday at In the Pines Wine & Spirits, 2384 Route 11B in Hopkinton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

HOPKINTON — Hopkinton now has a liquor store, In the Pines Wine & Spirits.

Jody Wenzel, who previously owned McDuff’s Pub in Potsdam, said opening a liquor store has “always interested me.” He took a garage on land he owns, renovated it and turned it into a store that he co-owns with his fiancee, Nicole M. Lafave.

