HOPKINTON — Hopkinton now has a liquor store, In the Pines Wine & Spirits.
Jody Wenzel, who previously owned McDuff’s Pub in Potsdam, said opening a liquor store has “always interested me.” He took a garage on land he owns, renovated it and turned it into a store that he co-owns with his fiancee, Nicole M. Lafave.
They employ four part-time workers, one of whom will become full time, Mr. Wenzel said.
“We redid the entire interior and applied for a liquor license. It took about 10 months to get,” Mr. Wenzel said. “We had done a bunch of work to it and then kind of sit and wait.”
Now that they have a liquor license and have opened, he said customers are showing a lot of interest in top-shelf bourbon.
“We tried to make a pretty good selection for everybody. We’ve been surprised at the interest in bourbon,” he said, adding that they sell other spirits including tequila, gin and rum.
He said they’re also selling a lot of pre-mixed cocktails and they’re kept cold in a fridge.
“We have a wide assortment of ready-to-drink cocktails,” Mr. Wenzel said.
The store is at 2384 Route 11B, near where the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail crosses the highway.
“We’ve tried to appeal to some of the ATV and soon to be snowmobile riders. We put a port-o-potty outside to use, 24 hours a day. We’ve had a lot of patronage by people on the trails. I think that will be a great benefit to us,” Mr. Wenzel said. “It’s a growing store. We’re trying to find the right product mix for everybody. We’ve got a very good selection right now and we’re constantly updating. We’re willing to bring in anything anyone cares about.”
The store’s hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed Mondays.
