New local business partnership forges as result of pandemic

OSWEGO — Throughout the pandemic, medical supplies and PPE were in such high demand, healthcare systems were forced to research new options and vendors. Luckily for Oswego Health, a local vendor came forward to assist with the shortage of medical gowns.
Oswego Industries has recently entered into a contract with Oswego Health to produce 1,000 medical gowns per month through 2020.
“When Oswego Industries reached out to us to provide this critically needed medical supply locally, we were very excited,” stated Ernest Monts, Director, Materials Management for Oswego Health. “Their medical gowns are equal in quality if not better than other suppliers and we’re happy to have a local reliable source.”
“We are proud to continue supporting our community where we are needed most,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries. “By working with local healthcare partners like Oswego Health, Oswego Industries is able to further its mission to maintain vital services in Oswego County and beyond.”
