WATERTOWN — Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller knew right away he had the right person to run the city’s newly acquired golf course in Thompson Park.
He was impressed with Jordan Northrop as soon as he met him for a job interview.
First of all, Mr. Northrop has a lot of experience managing golf courses, Mr. Weller said.
“He’s eager to hit the ground running and the knowledge that he brings,” he said.
Mr. Northrop, 35, a 2005 Immaculate Heart Central graduate, starts his new job Monday.
Over the weekend, he told his wife, “I’ve never looked so forward to Monday,” he said.
In anticipation of today, he’s been driving up to Thompson Park just to watch the snow melt at the golf course.
On his first day, he’ll start review contacts of former owner Michael E. Lundy had pertaining to the golf club.
He’s going to make phone calls to organizations that had their golf tournaments at the former Watertown Golf Club in hopes to enticing them back this season.
There’s a lot to do between now and when the city wants to open for the season on May 1, he said.
And he’s well aware of the controversy surrounding the $3.4 million purchase by the city. Opponents criticized that price tag.
It didn’t stop him from applying for the job. He was sitting on his sofa at home when the posting popped up on the PGA job board and he immediately applied for it, he said.
Mr. Northrop, the son of David and Kim Northrop, has been itching to get back into managing a golf course once again.
For the past three years, he’s worked as the financial manager at Bob Johnson Volkswagen and previously in the sales department. (His family was in the car dealership business for decades.)
But golf was always his first love.
His connection to the 18-hole golf course dates back to the days he was a member of the IHC golf team.
Back then, he played and worked at the scenic golf course. He worked in the pro shop. He remembered sneaking away to play the first two holes, with the hopes of getting back there before finding a golfer waiting for him.
It was longtime Watertown Golf Club golf pro Stu Jamieson who inspired him to pursue the career, giving him some advice about how enjoyable it was to work at a golf course.
“I’m 80 and I’ve never worked a day in my life,” the golf pro told him then.
Mr. Jamieson retired from the golf club in 2004 and died at the age of 85 in 2005.
After high school, he and two friends from Watertown, Eric Maphey and Josh Woodward, went to San Diego Golf Academy in Myrtle Beach, S.C., together to study golf business management.
It was fun times for the three friends. Their lives consisted of taking classes and playing lots of golf at the 16 courses in the vacation resort town.
“It was golf nonstop,” he recalled.
After graduation, he stayed in Myrtle Beach and got an assistant general manager position at River Oakes Golf Course when he was just 21. He then headed to South Philadelphia, where he had his first general manager job at FDR Golf Course.
From there, he became general manager of Clearview Park Golf Course in Queens, where he got to know actor/comedian Ray Romano. The golf course is the busiest in the country, with 93,000 rounds of golf played annually.
He also was the general manager for a golf course in Shreveport, La., and then in Chicago, where he worked for Billy Casper Golf Course and Management, the owner of the most courses in the country. He was the youngest general manager in the company.
Along the way, he was so committed to play the game he loved that he worked his way to be a two handicap.
Like so many golfers of his age, Tiger Woods remains his favorite player for the way he dominated the sport for so long. He got to see Tiger play at the U.S. Open at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester in 2003.
He then moved to Los Vegas where he was the flagship store manager for FedEx for five years. The store inside the Bellagio Casino was responsible for setting up conventions inside the world-famous casino.
But then he decided to move back home in November 2019, shortly before the pandemic hit. He missed his family.
He’s more than ready for another round of golf as the general manager of the Thompson Park Golf Course.
He’s joining Ken Hicks, who worked at the old Watertown Golf Club for years as its head grounds keeper, and Todd Weller, another former employee of the facility and a retired electrician.
The parks anc recreation superintendnt is confident that Mr. Northrop, who is married to Capt. Kate Northrop, a JAG officer at Fort Drum, will do a good job.
“I have no doubt that he’ll able to do it and run with it,” Mr. Weller said.
There’s a lot to do — both big and small — before now and when the golf course opens.
“We’re in good shape,” Mr. Weller said. “For the short amount of time we’ve had, we’ve gotten a lot done.”
And Mr. Northrop can’t wait to get that first round of golf in on the course where he played as teen and now is overseeing its future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.