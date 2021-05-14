Return of the golden arches to Canton

Walls go up on the new McDonald’s building being constructed on East Main Street in Canton. The $3.5 million restaurant is expected to be completed by late summer. Canton has been without a McDonald’s since 2015. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON -- The walls are going up on the new McDonald’s building being constructed on East Main Street.

The $3.5 million restaurant is expected to be completed by late summer. Canton has been without a McDonald’s since 2015.

