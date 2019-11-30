WATERTOWN — The Merry Market, presented by the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce, will take place Dec. 6-7 in the Woolworth Building, 11 Public Square -101.
A pop-up style holiday shopping experience, the first-time event will feature boutique-style vendors, one-of-a-kind crafters, local artisans and more. Vendors will showcase everything from apparel and jewelry to accessories, home decorations and food.
Hours for the event are 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.
