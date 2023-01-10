WATERTOWN — The new owners of the former North Side Improvement League are seeking a new use for the Mill Street building.
One of the new owners, Jake Johnson, said Tuesday they are accepting proposals for the building that has sat vacant ever since the improvement league folded several years ago.
Under the company, Northern Developers LLC, Mr. Johnson purchased the building at 633 Mill St. for $357,000 from Lundy Development & Property Management, owned by Michael E. Lundy.
So far, Mr. Johnson hasn’t received any proposals, but the property came up during a discussion at Monday night’s City Council work session on a local man’s proposal for a senior center.
The city resident, Robert Avallone, told council members that a vacant city building could be turned into the senior center and someone had mentioned the former NSIL building. Council members, however, suggested that the senior center could partner with an nonprofit organization in an existing site.
On Tuesday, Mr. Johnson said he was unaware that the building was mentioned at the council meeting, saying he’d welcome any viable use.
The building means a lot to Mr. Johnson because of his involvement in the improvement league when the organization was setting up a scholarship fund a few years ago.
“It’s important that I see this through,” he said. “I want to find a tenant that would enhance the building and the area around it.”
Before a new board took over and formed the scholarship fund, the former North Side Improvement League went through financial troubles and was forced to dissolve.
The rich history and legacy of civic involvement and community betterment of the North Side Improvement League spanned more than a century. In its heyday decades ago, the league had 1,600 members and played a crucial role in the city’s politics.
