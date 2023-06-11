RENSSELAER FALLS — Surrounded by dignitaries, family, friends and well-wishers, the new owners of Applewood Orchards cut the ribbon on their family fun center.
The new owners of the former Fobare Fruits, Sheila E. Brice-Conklin, her husband, Sean M. Conklin, her brother Andrew M. Brice and his wife Alicia L. Brice dressed in matching T-shirts cut the ribbon with their young children before them.
The orchard has been open for a few weeks and has had several school groups visit already, Mr. Brice said. The corn and pumpkin crops have been planted and apples are beginning to appear on the trees in the orchard.
Additions will be made to the play area soon. Mr. Conklin said.
St. Lawrence County Executive Director Ben Dixon said the organization we thrilled with the new owners taking on the venture.
“The venue is obviously a huge part of the character of the communities it is a part of, enhancing the quality of life here, providing important recreational opportunities for families and visitors, adding to the diverse local food economy and contributing to tourism.
Former owners Gail and Stever Fobare were on hand for the occasion and both said they were thrilled with the new owners.
“The big guy upstairs had a plan,” Mrs. Fobare said.
Mrs. Fobare said she plans to spend her free time now watching her grandchildren grow up and work on writing a children’s book.
“I told them (the new owners) you don’t own the orchard. The orchard owns you,” she said. “If you listen to it, it will tell you what to do.”
Mrs. Fobare said it was a good feeling to know that something she and her husband had worked so hard at was going to someone who would put new energy into the business and make it grow.
Mr. Fobare said they were selective when searching for buyers and had turned down several potential buyers during a two-year search.
“They will bring youth, new ideas and great energy,” Mr. Fobare said.
Mr. Dixon said business ownership transition is an essential goal for the chamber.
“It excites us that the purchase of Fobare’s Fruits and its re-creation as Applewood Orchards is a great example of how entrepreneurial people with support from the business development community in St. Lawrence County can keep businesses contributing to our economy, community character and quality of life,” Mr. Dixon said.
Applewood Orchards, 176 Johnson Road, Rensselaer Falls, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours will change with the season, Mr. Conklin said.
