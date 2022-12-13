RENSSELAER FALLS — The Rensselaer Falls market formerly known as Bowhall’s has new owners who plan to expand its offerings.
Jeffrey W. Dollinger and his wife Dawn M. Dollinger finalized their purchase of the convenience store last week, which now goes by Falls Market & Deli.
The couple has enormous experience in store management, and wanted to save the storied property from oblivion.
“I have over 25 years of experience in convenience store management, and my wife has nearly 20 years of experience herself in management,” Mr. Dollinger said over the phone Monday. “We’ve lived in Rensselaer Falls since the ’90s, raised all of our three children here, and have seen the store change hands a few times over the past years.”
“It had been up for sale for nearly a year, so we were concerned that it might not continue,” he said.
That’s why they decided to take the leap and purchase the business, which they started running last Tuesday.
Falls Market & Deli, Mr. Dollinger said, is a convenience store without fuel, but with pretty much everything else.
“When you picture a convenience store up this way, you probably think of 7-Eleven or other gas stations,” he said. “But in more populated areas it’s common not to have the gas pumps.”
It’s hard to imagine there will be any complaints about what the store lacks.
Within a few weeks, when all the various licenses are secure, they plan to offer packaged beverages such as soft drinks and beer, a decent selection of groceries, a full dairy-door with milk, cheeses, etc., bread and pastries, chips, ice cream, frozen goods, fried foods, pizzas, coffee, and grab-n-go eats like breakfast sandwiches and muffins.
“When you take over a store like this post-COVID, it takes some time to get licenses and such, so we’re in a little transitional period right now,” Mr. Dollinger said.
They will also have a full deli, which should be operational by the beginning of 2023.
As of now, the store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but plan to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. once everything is up and running.
“As for the future of the store, we hope to expand not by square footage but by offerings,” Mr. Dollinger said.
“We’re always going to cater to the local clientele and anybody passing through.”
For more information, find them on Facebook.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.