RENSSELAER FALLS — Fobare’s Fruits, the apple orchard and family fun spot, has changed hands. Former owners Gayle M. and Steven L. Fobare have handed the keys to their orchard/entertainment venue to two couples who hope to build on the business the Fobares built.
“They did all the hard work for us,” said Sheila E. Brice-Conklin, one of the new owners, about the Fobares. “We just need to keep it going.”
In addition to Ms. Brice-Conklin, the new owners include her husband Sean M. Conklin, her brother Andrew M. Brice and his wife Alicia L. Brice.
The two couples weren’t looking to own an orchard, but last summer, the Conklin family was looking for something entertaining to do with their two daughters and Mr. Conklin’s mother. They visited Fobare’s Fruits at 180 Johnson Road.
While the kids were playing, Mr. Conklin did some searching on the internet and discovered that the orchard was for sale.
Mr. Conlkin sought out the Fobares and asked some questions while his family finished their visit.
Mr. Conklin returned to the car and said a potential buyer was on-site.
“Sean got in the car and said, ‘If you want to buy it, we have to do it right now,’” Ms. Conklin said.
While the couples had often discussed business ideas, no one had ever mentioned buying an orchard.
Mr. Conklin then texted his brother-in-law, Mr. Brice, in Charlotte, N.C. — “I just spent 100 grand of your money.”
Mr. Brice remembers the date.
“It was Sept. 10 because it was our friend’s birthday, and we were leaving the house, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
It took an anxious hour for Mr. Conklin to follow up on his text and start the conversation about buying the property.
Fast forward to March and the Brice family (they have one son) has relocated from Charlotte to St. Lawrence County. The couples are working hard to have the property ready for an opening on May 25 and a grand opening celebration on June 10 at their newly renamed Applewood Orchards.
The name is an homage to Fort Applewood, one of the play structures on the site.
Ms. Brice, who left her job in Charlotte, will be on-site, full-time, while the rest of the team will work on weekends and afternoons.
The plan is to continue what the Fobares started and gradually add on.
“We will have the u-pick apples and u-pick pumpkins,” Mr. Conklin said.
They will open the playground for day visits and host birthday parties and school field trips.
They are talking about doing more events for adults and older children at the orchard, like music nights and food trucks.
Meanwhile, with the help of Mr. Fobare, they are learning how to care for an orchard, buying stock for the store and planning the grand opening.
The grand opening party will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 with live music from 11 to 1. There will be food and the playground and store will be open.
Search for Applewood Orchards on Facebook for more details about the opening as they develop.
