New owners take on former Fobare’s Fruits

From left, Andrew M. Brice, Alicia L. Brice, Shelia E. Brice-Conklin and Sean M. Conklin among the trees of Applewood Orchards in Rensselaer Falls. The two couples recently purchased the former Fobare Fruits. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

RENSSELAER FALLS — Fobare’s Fruits, the apple orchard and family fun spot, has changed hands. Former owners Gayle M. and Steven L. Fobare have handed the keys to their orchard/entertainment venue to two couples who hope to build on the business the Fobares built.

“They did all the hard work for us,” said Sheila E. Brice-Conklin, one of the new owners, about the Fobares. “We just need to keep it going.”

