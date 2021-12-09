WATERTOWN — For a little over five years, the owners of Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas catered to a loyal following at their Public Square establishment as part of a downtown renaissance.
Now Jamie and Rob Paskill are hoping to continue that success after she officially took ownership of the business on Thursday.
Since September, Mr. Paskill, who will be the restaurant manager, has been working at Spokes to get ready for the change in ownership.
“He’s already a familiar face,” she said.
They are keeping the same menu, staff and hours of operation that customers have enjoyed ever since friends Beth A. Bodah, Eva Pierce and Libby Dephtereos opened Spokes in November 2016. Dawn Laemmermann, whose brother Dennis was the original chef before he died in 2019, will stay on to be the chef, while Dillon Wood continues as the bartender.
“Not broken, don’t fix it,” Mr. Paskill said.
Spokes opened with much fanfare in 2016, at a time when downtown was just starting a resurgence and quickly became a popular downtown night spot.
The three former owners got the idea for the tapas after visiting similar restaurants during their travels. Syracuse and Kingston had the closest tapas spots.
Ms. Paskill will own just the business and lease the space from the owners of the building, Ms. Dephtereos’ family.
Mr. Paskill has an extensive background in the hospitality industry. He helped his father run private country clubs up and down the Eastern Seaboard and also managed a pizza and sub shop in Virginia.
Along the way, Ms. Paskill also worked in restaurants and bars.
They’re excited about taking over such an established Public Square business.
On Wednesday morning, the Revolving Loan Committee of the Watertown Local Development Corp., or Watertown Trust, approved a $40,000 micro loan. The full board is expected to approve it next Friday.
Donald W. Rutherford, chief executive officer of the Watertown Trust, is pleased such an established business will remain a part of the downtown business landscape.
The new owners moved to the north country about a year ago from Baltimore. Mr. Paskill was in the U.S. Coast Guard for eight years, while she has a Fort Drum connection as the director of religious studies.
“We like to see entrepreneurs come and stay,” Mr. Rutherford said.
For the time being, Mr. Paskill will remain working as the director of advancement and marketing at Immaculate Heart Central School.
The sale of the business came as a surprise to some people downtown.
Mike Pierce, a Watertown Trust board member, said the former owners decided to sell the business partly because Mrs. Bodah and her husband, Ken, plan to eventually move out of the area when they retire.
Ms. Pierce will stay on for a bit to help in the transition, Ms. Paskill said. Ms. Dephtereos left Spokes in June to devote more time to the Crystal Restaurant, which her family owns next door.
