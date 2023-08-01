WATERTOWN — New Planning Commission member Peter Monaco on Tuesday night criticized a portion of the city’s new zoning laws in his support of a redevelopment project on Clinton Street.
Developer Michael E. Lundy has proposed a 28,500-square-foot professional office building on the former site of the Medical Arts building.
Calling them “clumsy,” Lundy has blasted new zoning laws regarding windows and parking.
And now Monaco — the retired assistant public works superintendent who joined the Planning Commission two months ago — agreed that new requirements are cumbersome for developers.
“It’s one more hoop for someone to jump through,” he said. “The new zoning is supposed to be user friendly. I find that they’re a road block.”
Lundy’s project is required to provide transparency calculations on how much can be seen inside the building from its exterior.
Under the new zoning law, first floors on buildings require 75% transparency on the front of the building, 50% on the side and 30% on upper floors to see into the building. That strategy promotes a more friendly atmosphere for pedestrians, city officials explained.
As part of the new zoning, Lundy also needs to submit a plan to explain why the $9.5 million project needs more parking than required.
But Monaco finds the requirements “troubling,” he said, especially since three large projects have had to go to the Zoning Board of Appeals for variances in the two short months he’s served on the Planning Commission.
“It’s a nice building. It’s certainly better than what’s there,” Monaco said, referring to the two longtime vacant Medical Arts buildings that remain on the Clinton Street property.
Stressing the amount of work and public input that went into the new zoning laws, Michelle L. Capone, the Planning Commission’s acting chair, said city officials need to “tweak” some of the document that was approved just six months ago and for the first time since 1959.
She suggested that planning officials set up a meeting to review portions of the new zoning, saying that they may need to be changed.
“It’s not in the intention, it’s the execution,” she said.
On Tuesday night, the Planning Commission approved the project’s site plans on the condition that Lundy “satisfies” city staff with some minor items that still must be cleared up on the project.
After the meeting, Lundy said he felt that Planning Commission members acknowledged what he was saying right along about the new requirements, that they weren’t appropriate for Watertown.
“This isn’t Lake Placid or Saratoga,” he said.
The two-story, vacant Medical Arts building, 155 Clinton St., will be entirely renovated. Only its steel skeleton will be used in the project.
Plans also call for a 4,400-square-foot addition of common space for a two-story atrium; restrooms and a small conference room will be constructed at the back of the building. An adjacent, one-story building, at 171 Clinton St., will be demolished.
The renovated building’s anchor tenant will be a financial consulting firm. Other tenants also will be sought.
