RENSSELAER FALLS — Rensselaer Falls has a new business dedicated to organizing and inspiring the game of cornhole.
Honey Hole Club, 216 Rensselaer St., coordinates and hosts cornhole tournaments, owner Michael R. Langstaff said Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 4:53 pm
RENSSELAER FALLS — Rensselaer Falls has a new business dedicated to organizing and inspiring the game of cornhole.
Honey Hole Club, 216 Rensselaer St., coordinates and hosts cornhole tournaments, owner Michael R. Langstaff said Tuesday.
“Most of what we do is run tournaments that are available to the public,” he said.
There’s a few different kinds of cornhole tournaments they run.
“There’s some free tournaments, and others have entry fees which pay out to the winners.”
A lot of their tournaments are “blind-draw,” meaning partners are chosen at random, while others are BYOP, or Bring Your Own Partner, which is probably the most popularly known version of the game.
“BYOP format is tougher to organize because people need to have their own partners ahead of time, and it usually requires a little bigger tournament, but we still do that as well,” Mr. Langstaff said.
So far, they’ve hosted five tournaments since opening last Monday, with another upcoming this Saturday. The turnouts, he said, have been inspiring.
“The turnout has been fantastic. One night we even had an ACL professional from Canada come join us.”
Mr. Langstaff started the business with his friend, Tyler Grace, as a passion project.
The pair were playing a cornhole tournament in Rensselaer Falls last year when they happened to be matched against a gentleman who indicated he had a building that might be suitable for cornhole. That might not sound too special, but Mr. Langstaff explained how difficult it is to play cornhole indoors — which is a necessity up here during the winter — given the amount of space the game requires.
“That’s when we found out about this building,” he said, referring to the Grange, which now houses their business. When they saw it in person, they were stunned.
“We couldn’t believe what we were looking at, it was perfect.”
It took a lot of work to renovate, but they believe it’s worth having a place to play cornhole in town.
“We hope it’s worth having a place for people to do something entertaining,” Mr. Langstaff said.
Down the road, they want to organize a competitive cornhole league and offer coaching to younger players.
“We’re trying to figure out the best way to service the community,” he said. “We know for sure we’ll have a competitive club, and we want to encourage new people to come and learn, so our hope is by the end of the year to have a more organized plan.”
That plan, he said, will be communicated via their Facebook page, Seaway Honey Holes, which people can follow for updates as well as tournament information.
Mr. Langstaff said they’re looking for local business sponsors as well.
“We’re trying to build interest and have a big club,” he said. “We encourage everyone to come shoot and learn with us.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.