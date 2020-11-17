SYRACUSE — Morgan Flack has been promoted to residential mortgage lender for Pathfinder Bank, according to Ronald G. Tascarella, first vice president, sales manager.
“We are proud to acknowledge Morgan with this promotion. Her prior experience in the area of residential loan processing, constriction loan management and customer service will be extremely valuable in this new position,” said Tascarella. “With her intellect and her commitment to our mission, Morgan will continue to be an asset to our team and will be instrumental in the execution of our growth moving forward.”
In this new role, Flack will originate residential mortgages and promote the financial institution and its lending services to the community. Flack will be based in the Pike Block Office, located in downtown Syracuse, and will be working to grow residential mortgages in the city of Syracuse and the greater Onondaga County.
Flack joined Pathfinder Bank in 2012 as a part time teller and later began her career in lending in 2014 in the loan servicing department. She was promoted to closing coordinator in 2018 and held that title before her promotion to mortgage lender. Flack is a graduate of the State University of New York at Oswego with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in coaching. Flack resides with her husband, Stephen, and her children, Hazley and Bearon, in Oswego. In her spare time, Flack enjoys spending her time cheering on her husband at the Oswego Speedway as he participates in the Pathfinder Bank sponsored SBS Division races.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. The bank has nine full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
