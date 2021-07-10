WATERTOWN — Over the years, a downtown landlord has seen businesses come and go from a Public Square building she’s owned for the past 15 years.
And now building owner Vonnette Monteith, who served in the military in Korea and has been living in Louisville, Ky., plans to open a restaurant in the three-story brick building at 63-65 Public Square.
Reginald J. Schweitzer Jr., executive director of Neighbors of Watertown Inc., confirmed that Ms. Monteith plans to open the eatery by Sept. 1. Work on the building’s interior has already begun.
The interior renovations are not going to be that extensive, since the storefront has been the home of a series of restaurants over the years, and it already has a kitchen and dining room, he said.
The building owner is moving back from Kentucky. Her daughter, who has finished culinary school, will help operate the restaurant.
“I’m happy with another new business in downtown and she’s doing the facade,” Mr. Schweitzer said.
It’s unclear what kind of theme the restaurant will have, what kind of food it will serve or how many workers will be employed there.
That information will be known in the next few weeks, Schweitzer said.
“Obviously, it’s a great project,” said committee member Michael Pierce.
Tenants live in the upper-floor apartments.
On Thursday, the Watertown Local Development Corporation’s DRI facade committee approved $35,000 to complete improvements on the building’s exterior.
Those improvements include restoring cornices, installing a new awning, painting, replacing doors and constructing a new storefront sign. The DRI committee also wants the owner to paint the deteriorating exterior on the side of the building.
That exterior work is part of this year’s round of downtown building facade improvements, thanks this time to funding the city received from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program in 2017.
The Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, is overseeing the DRI facade program, while Neighbors is arranging the work with contractors.
Over the past decade or so, the two organizations completed other facade improvements on a slew of buildings with state funding from other state programs.
This time, as many as 14 buildings could undergo $696,000 in facade improvements, of which at least $400,000 in money from the city’s $10 million award could be used.
Some of the buildings will undergo extensive facade work, while others will consist of replacing awnings.
The Watertown Trust hopes to get an extension by the state until next July to finish off all the facade work.
