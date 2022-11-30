WATERTOWN — The new SeaComm Federal Credit Union branch has opened on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
SeaComm, a Massena-based credit union, opened the 3,600-square-foot branch in a stand-alone building across from the Towne Center shopping plaza on Tuesday.
The credit union moved from a smaller branch at 605 Coffeen St.
SeaComm began looking for a new branch after finalizing a merger with United Neighbors and entering the Watertown market, said Scott Wilson, SeaComm’s president and CEO.
The former branch was inside of a plaza and was a smaller building.
That branch could not offer the amenities the new location offers, such as the ability to meet with personal financial advisers and mortgage lenders and did not have a drive-thru and an ATM, Mr. Wilson said.
SeaComm’s customers “can now get the full-time experience that our other branches offer,” Mr. Wilson said.
The new branch looks like and has the same footprint as others in the credit union, Mr. Wilson said. It was designed by PW Campbell Contracting Co., Pittsburgh. Local contractors constructed the building.
The branch features a tower-like structure at its entrance that prominently displays the credit union’s logo of a wave.
“You can drive by and see that and know it’s one of our branches without seeing the sign on the building,” Mr. Wilson said proudly.
SeaComm chose the Route 3 site because Towne Center is a growing retail area with plans for DICK’s Sporting Goods and T.J. Maxx stores opening there soon, Mr. Wilson said.
All operations were moved to the new location on Arsenal Street. Employees were transferred to the new location.
The hours of the new branch are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Mr. Wilson also thanked the town for its friendly cooperation in the planning process.
SeaComm has seven New York branches — in Massena, Potsdam, Malone, Canton, Ogdensburg, Plattsburgh and Watertown — and two Vermont branches in South Burlington and Essex.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.