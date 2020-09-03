WATERTOWN — A new Spectrum store is coming to Route 202.
Charter Communications announced Thursday the opening of a Spectrum store in Watertown, giving what they say a more convenient option to manage internet, TV, mobile or voice services.
The new Watertown store, 21290 Route 202, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.
