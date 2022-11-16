WATERTOWN — The new Stewart’s Shops on Washington Street opened for business Wednesday, and work is already being done to the old building.
The new building, 715 Washington St., replaces the old Stewart’s at 1226 Washington St.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, said Wednesday that the building is being sold to Tall Timbers Holdings, which is owned by Robert D. Ferris and he isn’t sure what the plans are for the building.
Mr. Ferris is a Jefferson County legislator representing the towns of Rutland and Watertown and a businessman who owns various properties across the north country.
Crews on Wednesday were digging out gas tanks from the old Stewart’s location.
The new store was built on vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St., where three apartment buildings were demolished several years ago.
A single-family house at 108 Flower Ave. East, the subject of a controversial zoning change, was also torn down to make room for the new store.
Times staff writer Craig Fox contributed to this report.
