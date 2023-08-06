New student loan repayment program debuts: How to apply

STEPHEN SWOFFORD n WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES After the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is filled out, current and prospective college students are able to see which financial aid is offered to them, such as Pell grants, Stafford loans, Perkins loans and work-study programs. Nearly every student is eligible for some form of financial aid.There were 2.8 million student loan borrowers in New York state in 2015, and 43.7 million nationwide. Those numbers have gone up 41 percent and 60 percent respectively in the past 10 years.

Applications are now open for a new student loan repayment program.

The program, the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, is an income-driven repayment program, according to CBS News. It ties borrowers’ monthly payments to their income levels.

