WATERTOWN — Plans are moving ahead to build a new Taco Bell on State Street.
The city’s planning board on Tuesday approved the site plans for the 2,700-square-foot Taco Bell at 514, 528 and 540 State St.
The restaurant will be built at the corner of State and Winthrop streets. The developer, Hospitality Syracuse Inc., plans to start construction in mid-April.
Before the site plans were approved, the project needed to change the zoning classification of the back of the properties from Residential C to commercial at 528 and 540 State St. for the restaurant.
The company operates another Taco Bell on Arsenal Street.
The developers made a series of changes to the plans to get to this point, including adding a second drive-up window lane.
The building also had to be reconfigured after the developers failed to get the nearby Church of the Holy Family to agree to share a parking lot.
Delivery trucks will go to the restaurants during the less busy hours, so that there is less of an impact to customers.
Currently, there is a utility pole with a light facing the church’s parking lot, which the developers say they are looking to remove, but will have private conversations with the church. The developers had requested that Winthrop Street be changed from a one-way street to two-way traffic, but the Planning Board denied that request.
The Taco Bell will employ 40 full- and part-time workers. The dining room will be open until 10 p.m.. The drive-up windows would be open until midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on weekends.
The Taco Bell will be in proximity to a Wendy’s and Burger King on State Street.
Times staff writer Jonathon Wheeler contributed to this report.
