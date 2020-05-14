LOWVILLE — Tractor Supply Co. will be adding a third location halfway between its existing Watertown and Lowville stores in the town of Denmark, just outside of West Carthage.
Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the town’s Planning Board vetted and approved the new store at its March and April meetings.
“We base our decisions on what people say when they come to the public hearing, their concerns, and nobody had any concerns,” said Kevin Gaines, chairman of planning board.
No one sent in their opinions, positive or negative, or joined the public hearing during the board’s Zoom meeting on April 7, he said.
The 19,000-square-foot store on 4.8 acres at 11125 State Route 26, allowed Tractor Supply to be on the village of West Carthage’s water and sewer system, Mr. Gaines said.
Like all Tractor Supply stores in the area, this latest addition will have indoor and outdoor displays and a large parking lot. Planning Board member Patrick Mahar verified in the April meeting that a fence or tree line would be created to prevent any issues with the neighbor on the other side of the building, according to the meeting minutes.
A Full Environmental Assessment for the project was completed by town attorney James Burrows and read to the board in the March meeting and the board approved a negative declaration of environmental impact.
Tractor Supply will still need to organize a Department of Environmental Conservation permit regarding water runoff from the property, according to Lewis County Planning Department Interim Director Casandra Buell.
Although the new location is about 200 feet away from the family-owned hardware and building supply Farney’s ACE franchise, Reg Farney, the third generation family member now at the helm of the business said he is not worried about the direct competition.
“Having them move in, it’s going to complement our business. We have a different product mix so I think we will co-exist very well together,” Mr. Farney said, “When I heard about it last year, I was hoping it was going to be in that location and not be further down the road because I just think it’s going to drive traffic to our side.”
Although there is not yet a start-date for construction, it should take about three months to build, according to the environmental assessment form.
Abby Brown, spokesperson for Tractor Supply, confirmed in an email the store will open this fall.
“The store will provide about 15 new jobs to the area, with at least half of those being full-time positions,” she said.
Headquartered in Tennessee, Tractor Supply currently has about 90 stores in New York state alone and, according to Ms. Brown, will be opening 80 more nationwide this year.
The project is being developed and built by DMK Development LLC, out of Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.