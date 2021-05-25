MASSENA — A new urgent care center is scheduled to open in the village this year.
WellNow Urgent Care has more than 50 centers in New York, as well as 30 in Ohio, four in Michigan and three in Illinois. One of those centers is located at 1233 Arsenal St. in Watertown.
Now, it plans to open at 94 Grove St., in the Harte Haven Shopping Center between Burger King and the Massena Arena.
“Site plans are currently being finalized and we are anticipating a late 2021 opening, depending on weather during construction,” WellNow Urgent Care Public Relations Manager Anne Keller said.
She said Rocklyn Companies, Inc., which is based in Syracuse and handles real estate, management and leasing, is the landlord. The project’s architect is Excel Engineering.
Ms. Keller said the new center will provide timely walk-in service for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and allergies. It will also provide on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Same and next day COVID-19 testing is available with no appointment necessary at WellNow locations in New York.
“We’re excited to be bringing convenient care to the Massena community. The new center will join a growing list of WellNow centers north of Syracuse and Albany, including Watertown, Oswego and Plattsburgh. We currently have 50-plus centers in New York state and 90-plus centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan,” she said.
Ms. Keller said urgent care centers like WellNow Urgent Care have become an increasingly important part of the U.S. health care market, providing patients with access to care with shorter wait times, walk-in and same day options, and lower costs than the traditional emergency room.
More details about the company can be found at www.wellnow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.