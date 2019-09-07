POTSDAM — Construction is underway on Market Street for a free-standing Verizon Wireless store.
Currently located at 201 Market St., in the Potsdam Plaza, that location is expected to close when the construction and development of the new store at 159 Market St., between Taco Bell and Ernie’s Self Serve Car Wash, is completed.
The 2,000-square-foot building project was unanimously approved by the Village Planning Board on Jan. 3 and on Aug. 6 a permit to begin construction was issued by Village Code Enforcement Officer Lisa A. Newby.
“Taco Bell had to do a lot of site development and the Verizon Store is going to tie into the utilities they have, as well as water and sewer,” Ms. Newby said.
The project cost is $667,000 and construction is being done by Con Tech Building Systems of Gouverneur. The building architect is GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying D.P.C., Watertown.
Developers told Ms. Newby that the project is on schedule and that outside the tie to the existing utilities, developers had to do a few modifications regarding state Department of Transportation concerns with the entrance way to the location, which will be shared with the entrance with Taco Bell, Ms. Newby said. Additionally, minimal stormwater landscaping had to be done.
Ms. Newby said that while there is no scheduled completion date for the project, she estimates the building could be completed by November, so long as there are no snags in the construction process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.