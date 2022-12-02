WATERTOWN — Daniela K. Pina looks forward to walking a few minutes from her house to the new Stewart’s Shops on Washington Street this summer to get an ice cream cone.
On Friday morning, the Paddock Street resident stopped by to pick up a couple items at the new 3,445-square-foot convenience store that celebrated its grand opening.
She frequently shopped at the old store just down the street. But this one — at Washington and Flower Avenue East — is more convenient than the store at 1226 Washington St.
“My house is so close I’m embarrassed that I drove,” she said.
About 15 Stewart’s representatives, city officials and council members gathered outside the store on a mild December morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with free coffee and hot dogs.
The project went through a grueling approval process with many Flower Avenue East residents expressing traffic concerns over Stewart’s customers driving past their homes rather than taking a left turn onto Washington Street.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for the Ballston Spa chain of convenience stores, attended a series of hotly debated meetings about the project.
There was little mentioned about the approval process on Friday morning.
Instead, Mr. Marshall thanked the city planning department staff for their help during the process.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, who lives downtown, can’t wait to stop in and get a bear paw and coffee during his visits to the new store.
He also thanked the company and the Dake family, which started the chain as an ice cream shop in the Albany area in 1945, for its continued investment in the north country.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who supported the project, said the community is getting “a bigger and better” store with the move.
The new $1.5 million store is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The old store will eventually be redeveloped by new owner, businessman and Jefferson County Legislator Robert D. Ferris, who represents the towns of Rutland and Watertown.
The store was built on vacant lots at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St., where three apartment buildings were demolished several years ago.
A single-family house at 108 Flower Ave. East, the subject of a controversial zoning change, was also torn down to make room for the new store.
This year, 13 new stores are being added to the chain, with six opening in less than two months. Stewart’s now has 352 stores.
The chain is in the midst of its Holiday Match program between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Last year, Stewart’s customers raised $1 million in donations that the company matched penny for penny.
Stewart’s has also contributed $9 million to children’s programs in 2022.
