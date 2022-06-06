WATERTOWN — Convalt Energy, the company planning to build a massive solar manufacturing plant near the Watertown International Airport, will lease space from New York Air Brake.
The one-year agreement includes leasing office space in the historic building known as the “Powerhouse” on NYAB’s Starbuck Avenue campus. Convalt also will have access to the high-voltage switch station that supplies power to the current NYAB site. Both have been part of NYAB’s operations for decades.
NYAB announced the arrangement in a press release on Monday as Convalt launches operations in Watertown.
The deal is further demonstration of NYAB’s continued commitment to business growth in Watertown and Jefferson County, according to the press release.
“As a long-term Watertown employer, it’s important to ensure a growing business community by helping another firm establish its roots in the area,” said
Ulisses Camilo, NYAB president and CEO. “Watertown and Jefferson County are good places to live and work. This area has been our home for over 130 years and we are pleased to lend our support to Convalt as they establish a firm footing in the area.”
Mr. Camilo noted that the arrangement involves a secondary, unused property on NYAB’s campus and has no impact on its current operations.
NYAB will retain its headquarters and engineering center, as well as all primary manufacturing and warehouse space on Starbuck Avenue.
Convalt Energy Inc., a New York City-based renewable energy company, currently occupies warehouse and limited manufacturing operations on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown, near the NYAB campus.
“As we explored options for our initial phase of operations in Watertown, we approached NYAB with the proposal to lease space and energy,” said Hari Achuthan, Convalt’s president & CEO. “The team at NYAB has made us feel welcome and was highly collaborative every step of the way. They’re a good neighbor and we appreciate the cooperation we’ve received. We are looking forward to working together with NYAB on sustainable projects.”
David Zembiec, chief executive officer of Jefferson County Economic Development, said, “New York Air Brake has once again proved its commitment as an active corporate citizen in the Watertown community and Jefferson County at large. They enthusiastically entered into this agreement to help our area bring new jobs and new industries to the region. This kind of engagement allows us to continue our plan for regional growth.”
Convalt will likely break ground on the $63 million Watertown facility in July, although the company is still shooting for June, Mr. Zembiec said last week. Operations are expected to begin at the beginning of next year.
With its headquarters in Watertown, Convalt intends to employ 122 workers at the local factory in its first year and grow that number to 383 in year three.
Convalt is building the Watertown plant to compete with energy companies in China that have lower labor costs to manufacture solar panels.
Convalt is storing equipment that it purchased from a defunct Oregon solar manufacturing plant in two buildings on the city’s north side.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency is working with Convalt to get the plant built on 88 acres on JCIDA property near the airport.
Convalt has been using office space in the JCIDA’s Starbuck Avenue facilities.
The company is waiting to hear about a $25 million loan from X-Caliber, an Irvington bank that provides financing for rural businesses through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
As soon as construction starts on the manufacturing plant, Convalt plans to start designing a second 330,000-square-foot facility at the airport site to manufacture cells for the solar plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.