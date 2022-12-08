WATERTOWN — A state-of-the-art brake control valve developed by New York Air Brake LLC has gained a key industry distinction.
In November, the Association of American Railroads upgraded the cutting-edge feature — called the DB-60 II with Brake Cylinder Maintaining, or BCM — from conditional to unconditional approval, making New York Air Brake the only supplier granted full approval for the technology.
The recognition was announced in a company news release. New York Air Brake, a global manufacturer of innovative train control systems for the railroad industry, is headquartered in a facility on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown.
The company on Thursday also confirmed the status of a new product line that’s coming to the Watertown plant.
The DB-60 II brake technology had been manufactured at the Watertown facility, but the product was among those moved during the company’s manufacturing alignment at the start of 2022, a company spokeswoman said.
Air Brake’s BCM technology is a patented brake control valve feature that improves braking performance by replenishing air pressure when a leak occurs in the brake cylinder. The technology allows freight cars to stay in service longer by maintaining brake cylinder pressure.
Unconditional approval from the Association of American Railroads represents important validation from a leading industry regulatory body, according to the release.
Typically, after a new technology is developed in the laboratory and proven in controlled field tests, the AAR will conditionally authorize a prescribed quantity of units for use in revenue service. Additional units are authorized to be put into service on the condition that the units meet or exceed performance standards.
“One-hundred thousand DB-60 II control valves with BCM are now in use, performing flawlessly,” said Vince Moore, NYAB senior product line manager. “There has not been a single control valve failure due to the Brake Cylinder Maintaining feature on the DB-60 II.”
Introduced in 2015, the DB-60 II with BCM is built on the proven platform of NYAB’s landmark DB-60 brake control valve. The BCM design preserves brake pressure at unprecedented levels for greater stopping power, increasing safety, the company said.
Braking stays reliable — with 85% of effective braking effort that would otherwise be lost to leakage. This means rolling stock runs better, longer, and more safely — including in the coldest weather and on long downgrades.
“The BCM feature is the biggest improvement in air brake control valve technology in 30 years,” Moore said. “It helps reduce downtime, lower the life cycle costs/total cost of ownership of freight cars, and increase profitability for operators.”
The BCM feature demonstrates the expertise and innovation that goes into all NYAB components, which are engineered to perform safely, reliably and profitably on heavy-haul freight railroads, Mr. Moore said.
The DB-60 II with BCM is available worldwide in all AAR markets. DB-60 control valves without BCM can be retrofitted with the feature.
As part of the company’s changes at the Watertown facility, Air Brake plans to bring in a new product that will be made there.
The Brake Disc line is on track for initial production startup expected later in the first quarter of 2023, a company spokeswoman said.
Line construction is underway, with the first piece of equipment being installed in Watertown this week.
In addition, as part of Air Brake’s planning and preparation for the new line, a cross-functional team of Watertown employees traveled earlier this year to Berlin for training on the initial series of Brake Disc operations.
The Watertown facility currently employs 250 workers.
In September 2021, the company laid off 99 workers as part of the restructuring and moving manufacturing to south of the border in Mexico.
At the time of the job reductions, the company said it was refocusing its local plant to a machining operation research and development.
New York Air Brake LLC (NYAB), a member of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse, develops and supplies leading-edge air brake control systems and components, electronically controlled braking systems, foundation brakes, training simulators and train handling systems, and wayside equipment to the rail industry.
The company also has manufacturing plants in Acuña, Mexico; Missouri, North Carolina and Illinois, along with Train Dynamic Systems, a technology development unit in Irving, Texas.
