N.Y. Air Brake recognized for railroad tech

The DB-60 II with Brake Cylinder Maintaining developed by New York Air Brake. Courtesy of New York Air Brake

WATERTOWN — A state-of-the-art brake control valve developed by New York Air Brake LLC has gained a key industry distinction.

In November, the Association of American Railroads upgraded the cutting-edge feature — called the DB-60 II with Brake Cylinder Maintaining, or BCM — from conditional to unconditional approval, making New York Air Brake the only supplier granted full approval for the technology.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.