WATERTOWN — New York Air Brake announced on Friday it has retained 25 jobs as part of a restructuring plan that includes starting operations of a brake line at the company’s Starbuck Avenue plant.
In a press release, NYAB announced it has completed the second half of its decision to restructure operations and shift a portion of its manufacturing, assembly and test operations from Watertown to other locations across North America.
In September, the company announced 125 layoffs and that it would move manufacturing to a new facility in Mexico. The number of jobs lost ended up being 99.
But production in Watertown will continue with a new North American transit-based disc brake business.
NYAB’s parent company, the manufacturing giant Knorr-Bremse Group, is shifting some of its manufacturing of the disc brake product in Germany to operations in Watertown.
The company will retain 25 International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers members as a part of Watertown’s manufacturing operations under the disc brake line.
“NYAB’s relationship with IAM Local 761 remains strong and mutually beneficial. We look forward to working together as we begin to shape our Watertown operations for the future,” according to the company’s statement.
Local economic development officials have said the company plans to bring the line to Watertown in 2023.
The disc brake line will also serve as a catalyst for job growth in the coming years, according to company officials.
Throughout its history, NYAB has continued to evolve its overall manufacturing approach to better serve its customers and align production closer to the point of final assembly.
The company — which got its start in the city more than 130 years ago — remains committed to Watertown, NYAB officials said.
Watertown will continue to be the corporate headquarters and the company’s “engineering center of excellence.”
In all, the company will continue to employ more than 200 people in finance, sales and marketing, human resources, quality, customer service, engineering, testing, systems and software engineering, along with other administrative and support functions.
NYAB thanked the departing employees affected by the company’s reorganization, company officials said.
“Throughout this transition, NYAB employees have conducted themselves with dignity and professionalism, all while continuing to produce train components to meet and exceed our customer expectations,” company officials said.
Under the reorganization, 14 employees left the company in January, with the remaining 84 laid-off workers ending their jobs this week, said Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment and Training at The Workplace.
“We’ve certainly been working with those who lost their jobs, but we’re certainly optimistic about the future of the company,” Mrs. Mayforth said.
