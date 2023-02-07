New York Air Brake

New York Air Brake, 784 Starbuck Ave., Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — New York Air Brake LLC announced Tuesday that it plans to add 20 assembly jobs at its headquarters on Starbuck Avenue.

The global manufacturer of innovative train control systems for the railroad industry said in a prepared statement that the move comes as part of the company’s continued manufacturing realignment strategy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.