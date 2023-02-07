WATERTOWN — New York Air Brake LLC announced Tuesday that it plans to add 20 assembly jobs at its headquarters on Starbuck Avenue.
The global manufacturer of innovative train control systems for the railroad industry said in a prepared statement that the move comes as part of the company’s continued manufacturing realignment strategy.
The company currently employs about 250 at its Starbuck Avenue facility with the addition of the new assembly employees pushing that total to around 270.
Air Brake executives shared news of the move with its union officials representing the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and employees Tuesday. The latest action adds up to 20 new Watertown-based jobs.
“Our manufacturing operations are North American-based, serving the needs of the freight and passenger rail industry,” Ulisses Camilo, New York Air Brake president and CEO, said in the company’s statement. “With the launch of our new brake disc production line in 2023 and now the onboard sanitary systems assembly, we are continuing our commitment to rebuild our Watertown manufacturing operations with products best suited for the site.”
Mr. Camilo said that NYAB — with manufacturing plants in Acuña, Mexico; Nixa and Riverside, Missouri; Salisbury, North Carolina; West Chicago, Illinois; and Watertown — employs an approach that capitalizes on the core competencies of each location, bringing production closer to its customers and the point of final assembly.
“We are pleased to bring another new opportunity to Watertown,” Mr. Camilo said. “This community is and has been the heart of our business for over 130 years. Watertown and Jefferson County at large are good places to live and work. As we continue to expand our business, we will continue to evaluate production opportunities here.”
David J. Zembiec, chief executive officer of Jefferson County Economic Development, said, “Bringing new jobs to the area once again proves NYAB’s commitment as an active corporate citizen in the Watertown community and Jefferson County. We’ve enjoyed solid, sustained support from this team and look forward to what the future holds.”
Across all of its operations, Air Brake employs over 850 total employees.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.