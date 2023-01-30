New York gas shortage brews

Vehicles line up at each pump earlier this month at the Valero station in Watertown. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the U.S. relies on during peak driving season.

Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the lowest in about a decade, and heavy winter maintenance at refineries may further trim inventories. The E.U. ban on Russian oil-product imports starting Feb. 5 will strain the region’s feedstock supplies, limiting how much gasoline the bloc can make for itself or the U.S. East Coast, which increasingly relies on transatlantic imports in the summer.

