ALBANY — No more puppies in the window: New York is banning pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul on Thursday signed a bill into law aimed at cracking down on high-volume breeding facilities, known as puppy mills, that have a reputation for poor living conditions, animal abuse, and often produce animals with health issues.

