New York-bound 7,000 pound weed hauls show growing black market

The sun rises over a crop of cannabis at Main Street Farms in Cortland in September 2021. N. Scott Trimble/syracuse.com/TNS

OKLAHOMA CITY — One shipment was disguised as camera equipment. Another as shiitake mushrooms.

But when law enforcement cracked open crates to look closer, they discovered thousands of pounds of marijuana worth tens of millions of dollars.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.