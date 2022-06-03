MASSENA — Three solar projects in St. Lawrence County and one in Franklin County are among 22 projects that Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul says will spur more than $2.7 billion in private investment and create more than 3,000 short- and long-term jobs across the state.
The projects are located in Massena, Canton and DeKalb in St. Lawrence County, and Fort Covington in Franklin County.
Roosevelt Solar, developed by ReneSola Power Holdings LLC, a ReneSola Power affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt solar facility with 2 megawatts of co-located storage in the town of Massena. The details of that plan were not immediately available.
Rich Road Solar Energy Center, developed by Rich Road Solar Energy Center LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 240-megawatt solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located storage in the town of Canton. It is at several locations near Rich Road on both sides of Route 11.
Moss Ridge Solar, developed by Moss Ridge Solar 1 LLC, a Borrego Solar affiliate, will build a 60-megawatt solar facility in the town of DeKalb. The details of that plan were not immediately available.
Fort Covington Solar Farm, developed by Fort Covington Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 250-megawatt solar facility with 77 megawatts of co-located storage in the town of Fort Covington. The solar farm is estimated to generate 473,040 megawatt hours annually. Boralex is partnering with Savion LLC to develop the battery energy storage system, which has an anticipated 308 megawatt hours energy storage capacity, and will be in the town of Brookhaven’s hamlet of Yaphank in Suffolk County.
Gov. Hochul announced awards for the 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects, saying they will deliver enough clean, affordable energy to power more than 620,000 New York homes for at least 20 years, and will accelerate progress to exceed the state’s goal of obtaining 70% of New York’s energy from renewable sources by 2030 on a path to a zero-emission grid by 2040.
“Today’s investments will put us on a path to making New York a greener place to live while also creating new jobs and spurring economic development,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement. “These projects will allow us to not just meet but exceed our goal of obtaining 70 percent of our electricity from renewable resources and will further cement New York as a national leader in the fight against climate change.”
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the developers have committed nearly $86 million in investments in disadvantaged communities throughout the state, including community-based investments such as new occupational apprenticeships, scholarship programs and summer camps.
Additionally, all developers have committed to ensuring that workers associated with project construction are paid a prevailing wage, a standard set by the state Department of Labor.
The contracts include an index Renewable Energy Credits structure to help cushion customers against potential spikes in energy prices so that when electricity prices rise, Tier 1 program costs go down. The average statewide bill impact for the typical residential customer will be approximately 13 cents per month once the projects are in operation.
