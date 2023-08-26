N.Y. judge grants exemption for 23 pot shops to open

The sun rises over a crop of cannabis at Main Street Farms in Cortland on Sept. 21, 2021. N. Scott Trimble/syracuse.com/TNS

A state Supreme Court judge exempted at least 23 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary businesses from an injunction currently barring hundreds of conditionally licensed cannabis shops to open.

During the Friday morning hearing, an attorney with the New York State Attorney General’s Office also told Judge Kevin Bryant that the Cannabis Control Board will hold a meeting on Sept. 12 at which they plan to vote on whether to approve general licensing regulations for the state’s cannabis industry.

