Minimum wage to rise upstate

A man walks past a “now hiring” sign. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Olivier Douliery/AFP

New York’s minimum wage will increase in much of the state at the end of this year.

In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.

