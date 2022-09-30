New York’s minimum wage will increase in much of the state at the end of this year.
In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
The new minimum covers all of Upstate New York, including the Syracuse area. It takes effect Dec. 31. The hike means an extra $40 a week for someone working full time in a minimum wage job.
Fast food workers were on a different schedule for raises. They already earn $15 an hour everywhere in the state.
New York established a tiered schedule of minimum wage increases in 2016, with the goal of eventually raising the wage to $15 an hour everywhere.
Annual increases are determined by the Division of Budget each year and are based on economic indices including the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.
Inflation has been running at its highest level in decades for much of 2022.
The $1 an hour increase this year follows a 70-cent hike a year ago.
Minimum wage in the state has increased substantially in the last 10 years.
A decade ago it was $7.25 an hour, half the amount the wage will be once the next increase takes effect, according to the Labor Department.
The wage was still $8.75 an hour as recently as 2015, before lawmakers passed the plan for regular bumps.
